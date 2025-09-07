Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Seeks New Framework For Cooperation With IAEA

Iran Seeks New Framework For Cooperation With IAEA


2025-09-07 08:07:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran is pursuing a new framework for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on September 6 during the National Conference on the Opportunities of Free Trade Zones and Investment Opportunities in Iran. He stated that discussions with the IAEA have already begun, noting:“Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency are close to reaching a new framework for cooperation.”

It follows Iran's suspension of cooperation with the IAEA after Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110027493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search