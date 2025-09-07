Trade Union Federation Launches Training Program For 300 Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) – President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions Khaled Fanatseh said Sunday that the Federation, in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), will launch a six-month program of training workshops targeting more than 300 female workers across several unions to strengthen their union capacities and improve their competitiveness in the labor market.Fanatseh made the remarks during the first meeting of the Women's Trade Union Committee following its reconstitution, which was attended by an Iraqi delegation headed by Sattar Danbous Barak, President of the General Federation of Trade Unions in Iraq.According to a Federation statement, the Iraqi delegation's participation formed part of a broader visit to Jordan aimed at reinforcing Arab labor cooperation, exchanging trade union expertise, and coordinating efforts to address the economic and social challenges facing workers.Fanatseh also revealed that preparations are underway to convene a national conference next November to address issues concerning employed women, with participation from the Labor Committees of the Senate and the Lower House of Parliament, alongside civil society organizations, to foster dialogue and strengthen partnerships in support of women's rights and empowerment.Chairwoman of the Federation's Women's Committee Dalia Assis stressed that the restructuring of the committee constitutes an important step toward empowering women in trade unions and ensuring their representation in decision-making positions. She underscored the committee's role as a platform for voicing the concerns of employed women and finding solutions that guarantee a safe, fair, and equitable work environment.During the meeting, committee members discussed the challenges faced by employed women, particularly limited awareness of labor rights, the need for continuous training, and the unions' role in providing protection and support. They also proposed holding a ceremony to honor previous committee members and reaffirmed their commitment to build on the committee's existing strategic plan to address future challenges and further enhance women's role in trade unions.The participants further emphasized the importance of consolidating Arab labor solidarity, unifying efforts to confront shared challenges, and standing firmly by the Palestinian cause in light of the ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Israeli plans targeting the West Bank.