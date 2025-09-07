Illiteracy Rate Declines To 4.5% In 2024, Down From 11% In 2000

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) – The illiteracy rate in the Kingdom has fallen over recent decades, declining from 11 percent in 2000 to 4.5 percent in 2024, driven by progress in the education sector.In a statement Sunday marking International Literacy Day, which falls tomorrow, the Department of Statistics said the 2024 Labor Force Survey results show significant improvement, with illiteracy rates continuing to decline among both sexes. Illiteracy among males reached 2.3 percent compared to 6.8 percent among females, reflecting the impact of educational and awareness policies that are bearing fruit.The Department noted that this progress represents an opportunity to intensify efforts to bridge the gender gap by empowering women educationally and expanding initiatives targeting groups most vulnerable to illiteracy, ensuring a more equitable and sustainable educational future.Illiteracy is one of the indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) supporting Jordan in its efforts to reduce illiteracy among older persons by 2030. The statement highlighted the contributions of successive governments, international organizations, and local community institutions in this regard.The survey results showed the lowest illiteracy rate among individuals aged 15–24, at 0.7 percent, pointing to the success of educational policies targeting youth. Meanwhile, the highest illiteracy rate was concentrated among those aged 65 and over, at 23.3 percent, underscoring the challenges of extending education to older groups.Among the economically active population, illiteracy declined significantly, reaching 0.6 percent among employed Jordanians aged 15 and over. The rate was 0.5 percent among the unemployed and 6.6 percent among the economically inactive.International Literacy Day has been celebrated annually on September 8 since 1967 worldwide, serving as a reminder of literacy's role as a cornerstone for building just, sustainable, and peaceful societies. It also reinforces the global commitment to education for all and highlights the challenges facing groups deprived of learning opportunities.