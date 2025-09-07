Russian Drone Hits Residential Building In Sumy Region
“At around 10:30, the enemy attacked Sumy community with a strike UAV. The drone hit a five-story residential building, but without detonation. There was no large-scale destruction: windows and balcony frames were damaged,” the statement reads.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency services are inspecting the building and the surrounding area.Read also: Enemies attack Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and two more districts, one killed and several injured
As Ukrinform reported, as a result of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv, more than 10 locations were damaged.
