Russian Drone Hits Residential Building In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 10:30, the enemy attacked Sumy community with a strike UAV. The drone hit a five-story residential building, but without detonation. There was no large-scale destruction: windows and balcony frames were damaged,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency services are inspecting the building and the surrounding area.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv, more than 10 locations were damaged.