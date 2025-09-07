Shahid Kapoor Says 'You Complete Me' As He Wishes Wife Mira Rajput On Her 31St Birthday
Wishing his wife happiness and health, the 'Vivaah' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle: "Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy be healthy express yourself every chance you get .... In every way you like ..... may your radiance fill everything you touch."
Shahid's birthday post for Mira also included some candid photographs of her. From chilling in the garden, to looking all dolled up during a date night, to just posing by the window, to getting a peck on the cheek from her husband by the lake, the post had it all.
On July 7, Mira celebrated 10 years of her marital bliss with Shahid with a heartfelt social media post.
Taking to her Instagram account, Mira posted a string of photos depicting the various chapters from their married life over the last decade.
These stills incorporated several heartwarming moments between Mira and Shahid.
"Ten years later, and you're still the one- my forever. You and I, we, us, and now", she captioned the post.
The pictures had the 'Jab We Met' actor spending quality time with their kids, Misha and Zain.
Mira further uploaded some lovey-dovey snaps with hubby Shahid as he planted a kiss on her cheek.
For those who do not know, Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. During the late morning of the special day, a Gurudwara wedding took place, while the afternoon was kept for their jaimala and Hindu wedding.
The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Misha, in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.
