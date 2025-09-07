Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Sudeep's New Look, Promos, Contestant Buzz And What To Expect

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is set to return with Sudeep hosting in a brand-new look. Exciting promos, a suspenseful contestant lineup, and a bigger, brighter house are fuelling curiosity among fans ahead of the grand launch.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is all set to entertain audiences. Team has already announced the list of contestants who will enter the house. The new season will premiere on September 28 and, as always, will be telecast on Colors Kannada.

The initial list of contestants for this season has already been released. However, who will make it to the final lineup is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, several other names are also being widely speculated.

Meanwhile, many are curious about how the Bigg Boss house will look this season. Kiccha Sudeep has already addressed this in a tweet. Earlier, the house was located in Innovative Film City, but it was later shifted to another location. In the previous season, the house even sparked controversy, with the issue reaching the court.

In a video shared by Sudeep, he revealed that this time the show will feature a bigger and better stage along with a warmer and brighter Bigg Boss house.“There are a lot of things happening this season,” he added.

The team indeed has done a great job with the creative when it comes to the promo second promo tats to be released give you all a peek into what you could look forward to. A bigger and a better stage,, and a much warmer n brighter BB house this time. #BBK12 has a lot in... Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Colors Kannada has released another promo. In it, a female voice says,“Seven crore Kannadigas are ready, contestants are ready, everyone is ready, readyna.” To this, Sudeep responds,“I'm ready, are you ready to welcome me?” while appearing on screen holding a glass.

ರಿಯಾಲಿಟಿ ಶೋಗಳ ಬಾಸ್, ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಂಟರ್‌ಟೈನ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್‌ಗೆ ಒಂದೇ ಅಡ್ರೆಸ್ | ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸೀಸನ್ 12ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ GRAND OPENING | ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 28#BiggBossKannada12 #BBK12 #ColorsKannada #AdeBeruHosaChiguru #ಕಲರ್‌ಫುಲ್‌‌ಕತೆ #colorfulstory #KicchaSudeep #CKPromo twitter/za8qOPw7jp

Bigg Boss fans are thrilled with the release of the new promo. There is growing curiosity about who will enter the house this season. Although the contestants have already been selected, their names are still being kept under wraps, adding to the suspense.

Sudeep has already caught attention with his new hairstyle. The actor has grown his hair long for his upcoming movie Mark, and fans are loving the look. He appears in the Bigg Boss promo in the same getup.

The promo, shared on social media, declares:“The boss of reality shows, one address for real entertainment. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand opening on September 28.”

There is growing curiosity about what will be special in this season of Bigg Boss. Some previous editions have not created as much buzz as expected, raising questions about whether the show can keep viewers engaged this time. Even the Hindi version, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has struggled to make it into the top 10. It remains to be seen whether the Kannada edition will manage to make a stronger impact.