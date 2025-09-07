Refined Flour: 4 Myths People Believe And The Truth Behind Them
Refined flour, or maida, is a staple in countless foods and recipes. Dishes like bhatura, pizza, and momos seem incomplete without it. Maida is called refined flour because it's derived from wheat flour, stripped of most of its fiber, which contributes to its reputation as unhealthy. Consumption of maida is often linked to issues like weight gain and poor digestion. You might also have some misconceptions about maida. Let's explore some common myths and facts about it.
Myth: Maida sticks to the intestines and is indigestible.
Fact: A common belief is that maida sticks to the intestinal walls. This is not true. While maida becomes sticky when mixed with water, leading to the assumption that it behaves similarly in the digestive system, this isn't the case. Maida is consumed after cooking, allowing it to be digested with the help of enzymes in the intestines.
Myth: Maida is extremely unhealthy.
Fact: Many believe that maida is entirely unhealthy and should be avoided. The truth is that maida, derived from wheat, is refined. Although it lacks many nutrients, consuming it in moderation with fiber-rich vegetables doesn't necessarily harm the body.
Myth: Maida is synthetic flour.
Fact: Some believe maida is synthetic due to its refining process. This is incorrect. Maida is made by grinding wheat and removing the bran. It's entirely natural and doesn't undergo any chemical alterations.
Myth: Maida doesn't harm diabetics.
Fact: Maida has a higher glycemic index than whole wheat flour, causing blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. Diabetics can consume maida, but only in very limited quantities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment