Refined Flour: 4 Myths People Believe And The Truth Behind Them

Refined flour, or maida, is a staple in countless foods and recipes. Dishes like bhatura, pizza, and momos seem incomplete without it. Maida is called refined flour because it's derived from wheat flour, stripped of most of its fiber, which contributes to its reputation as unhealthy. Consumption of maida is often linked to issues like weight gain and poor digestion. You might also have some misconceptions about maida. Let's explore some common myths and facts about it.

Myth: Maida sticks to the intestines and is indigestible.

Fact: A common belief is that maida sticks to the intestinal walls. This is not true. While maida becomes sticky when mixed with water, leading to the assumption that it behaves similarly in the digestive system, this isn't the case. Maida is consumed after cooking, allowing it to be digested with the help of enzymes in the intestines.

Myth: Maida is extremely unhealthy.

Fact: Many believe that maida is entirely unhealthy and should be avoided. The truth is that maida, derived from wheat, is refined. Although it lacks many nutrients, consuming it in moderation with fiber-rich vegetables doesn't necessarily harm the body.

Myth: Maida is synthetic flour.

Fact: Some believe maida is synthetic due to its refining process. This is incorrect. Maida is made by grinding wheat and removing the bran. It's entirely natural and doesn't undergo any chemical alterations.

Myth: Maida doesn't harm diabetics.

Fact: Maida has a higher glycemic index than whole wheat flour, causing blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. Diabetics can consume maida, but only in very limited quantities.