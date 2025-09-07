On Sporting Merit...: Rodri Names His Picks For 2025 Ballon D'or Winner

Rodri, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, has shared his thoughts on who might claim football's most prestigious individual prize in 2025, just weeks before the ceremony takes place.

The Manchester City and Spain midfield general, who lifted the award in 2024 ahead of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, admits this year's edition looks like a straight shootout between Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and PSG star Ousmane Dembele. Both players have lit up the season in their own ways, with Pedri and Vitinha also in contention, though not considered frontrunners.

Rodri's Verdict on the Favourites

When asked for his opinion, the midfielder was candid about the difficulty of choosing between the standout names.

“The Ballon d'Or is difficult. PSG has been the team of the season, and it would be hard not to give it to someone from that team. I'm happy for Luis Enrique,” Rodri said.

Still, he admitted his admiration for Barcelona's youngsters.“I'd like to see it go to Lamine or Pedri, but on sporting merit, it's Dembele or Vitinha.”

Advice for Lamine Yamal

Rodri also reflected on his personal connection with Yamal. The midfielder had been caught on camera after Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, encouraging the teenager with the words:“Keep working because you can achieve anything you want.”

Explaining that moment, Rodri noted:“I didn't want to be caught on camera. It's a bit of a reflection of the fact that they have to put their enormous talent at the service of the team and football. We've seen many cases like this fall by the wayside. Lamine is an extraordinary talent and an exceptional case. I see him happy and doing things well.”

Spain Camp Context

Rodri's comments came during Spain's press conference as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Sunday. Yamal, who recently recovered from a minor back issue, is expected to be fit and available for the fixture, offering La Roja another spark in attack.