'This Is Really Heartbreaking': Mumbai's Iconic New Yorker Restaurant At Chowpatty To Shut Down On THIS Date
Reacting to the news, one social media user commented,“ This is really heartbreaking.”
New Yorker restaurant announces its shut down
Famous for its legendary sizzlers, overloaded nachos, indulgent sundaes, and its quirky blend of Italian, Mexican, and Indian flavours, the restaurant wasn't just a food stop-it was a city landmark.
Earlier, Mumbai's Jimmy Boy cafe closed abruptly before 100-year milestone.Mumbai's New Yorker restaurant
Launched by Tony Batra over 40 years ago, New Yorker quickly became a hangout spot for many, where generations of Mumbaikars laughed louder than the sizzles and shared milestones over comfort food that felt like home.Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra to shut down
“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that today I share that September 11th will be our last day of service at New Yorker. There is sadness, as this restaurant opened a few years before I was born, close to 45 years ago. There is also deep gratitude and love for all the memories of my childhood and life, which are at the restaurant,” Tony Batra's son, Ranbir, wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.Why the shut-down?
Although Ranbir Batra did not specify any particular reason behind the shut-down of New Yorker, he mentioned that it“is due to some unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances.”Also Read | What is the point of a restaurant review?
Batra even stated that for now, New Yorker is“saying goodbye” to its current location.“We hope to continue to serve you some of our most popular dishes via a delivery model soon enough and then the door will always be open for New Yorker to come back in a new way,” he added.Netizens react
For many, New Yorker shutting its doors marks not just the end of a restaurant, but the end of an era.
“Unbelievably sad...My first official“hangout” during college...” commented one user.Also Read | Minneapolis restaurant offers free meals after tragic school shooting
“Oh noo that's so sad.. so many memories .. and i used to feel so good to see it there till now..." wrote another netizen.
“Nothing can beat the nachos,” noted a third person.
Catch more such stories from Livemint here.
