Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Congratulates Brazil On Independence Day

2025-09-07 06:06:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Brazil on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

In a message shared on its official social media accounts, the ministry stated: "We sincerely congratulate the government and people of Brazil on Independence Day!"

