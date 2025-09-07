Russian Army Attacks Minibus In Sloviansk With Drones, Leaving One Dead And Five Wounded
“Sunday, September 7. It's not a good morning in Sloviansk. At around 7:20 a.m., the city was once again subjected to enemy shelling. In the area of the gas station, an FPV drone hit a minibus,” Liakh said.
According to him, one person was killed and five others were wounded.Read also: Air defense neutralizes 747 Russian drones and four Iskander-K missiles
The Head of the City Military Administration emphasized that due to the threat of FPV drone strikes, the section of the Kyiv-Dovzhanskyi Highway from the exit of the city from the side of Slovkurort to the turn to the Maiak Forest is dangerous. Traffic on this section is temporarily restricted.
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday in the Donetsk region, Russians killed two and wounded nine people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment