Russian Army Attacks Minibus In Sloviansk With Drones, Leaving One Dead And Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, on Facebook .

“Sunday, September 7. It's not a good morning in Sloviansk. At around 7:20 a.m., the city was once again subjected to enemy shelling. In the area of the gas station, an FPV drone hit a minibus,” Liakh said.

According to him, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

Air defense neutralizes 747 Russian drones and four Iskander-K missiles

The Head of the City Military Administration emphasized that due to the threat of FPV drone strikes, the section of the Kyiv-Dovzhanskyi Highway from the exit of the city from the side of Slovkurort to the turn to the Maiak Forest is dangerous. Traffic on this section is temporarily restricted.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday in the Donetsk region, Russians killed two and wounded nine people.