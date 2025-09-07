Ministry Calls For Eclipse Prayer In Mosques During Tonight's Lunar Event
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- As a total lunar eclipse is expected to grace the Kingdom's skies this evening, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has called on worshippers to perform the eclipse prayer (Salat al-Khusuf) in mosques across the country, encouraging reflection, devotion, and spiritual renewal.
In an official circular issued on Sunday, the ministry stated that the celestial event is expected to begin at 8:30 PM and continue until approximately 10:56 PM. The ministry noted that Salat al-Khusuf is a recommended Sunnah, and can be observed by those able to do so without difficulty.
Worshippers were also encouraged to seize the spiritual significance of the moment through repentance, charity, prayers, and good deeds, turning sincerely to God during this rare astronomical event.
