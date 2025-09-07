Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Calls For Eclipse Prayer In Mosques During Tonight's Lunar Event


2025-09-07 06:06:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- As a total lunar eclipse is expected to grace the Kingdom's skies this evening, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has called on worshippers to perform the eclipse prayer (Salat al-Khusuf) in mosques across the country, encouraging reflection, devotion, and spiritual renewal.
In an official circular issued on Sunday, the ministry stated that the celestial event is expected to begin at 8:30 PM and continue until approximately 10:56 PM. The ministry noted that Salat al-Khusuf is a recommended Sunnah, and can be observed by those able to do so without difficulty.
Worshippers were also encouraged to seize the spiritual significance of the moment through repentance, charity, prayers, and good deeds, turning sincerely to God during this rare astronomical event.

MENAFN07092025000117011021ID1110027280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search