South Korean Consular Officials Engage with Detainees

2025-09-07 05:09:14
(MENAFN) South Korean consular representatives began holding meetings on Saturday with South Korean citizens who were detained during a US immigration enforcement operation at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery manufacturing site in Georgia, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday.

Representatives from the South Korean Consulate General in Atlanta visited detainees at an immigration facility in Folkston.

These individuals were apprehended during Thursday’s enforcement action at a location in Bryan County managed by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

A total of 475 individuals were taken into custody as part of a criminal probe into suspected illegal employment practices, with over 300 of those arrested identified as South Korean nationals.

Consular officials examined "any humanitarian issues or inconveniences, and asked the US side to ensure that those issues won't arise," stated a member of South Korea’s on-site support team.

Led by Cho Ki-joong, the consul general in Washington, the team is striving to facilitate the release of the detained Koreans amid worries about the investigation dragging on.

Cho held discussions with personnel at the Folkston ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Processing Center.

“I asked them to care about our citizens as much as they can to ensure that they do not experience inconveniences while at the center,” Cho told the press.

He also noted that not all detainees had the opportunity for a meeting, but that consultations would carry on into Sunday.

