Army Intercepts Drug Smuggling Balloons On Eastern Border
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Sunday along its border, within its area of responsibility. The smugglers had used balloons guided by primitive devices in an effort to transport narcotics into Jordan.
Border Guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to detect the balloons, bring them down, and seize their contents inside Jordanian territory. The confiscated materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Sunday along its border, within its area of responsibility. The smugglers had used balloons guided by primitive devices in an effort to transport narcotics into Jordan.
Border Guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to detect the balloons, bring them down, and seize their contents inside Jordanian territory. The confiscated materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment