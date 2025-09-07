Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Intercepts Drug Smuggling Balloons On Eastern Border


2025-09-07 05:09:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Sunday along its border, within its area of responsibility. The smugglers had used balloons guided by primitive devices in an effort to transport narcotics into Jordan.
Border Guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to detect the balloons, bring them down, and seize their contents inside Jordanian territory. The confiscated materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.

MENAFN07092025000117011021ID1110027175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search