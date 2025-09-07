Army Intercepts Drug Smuggling Balloons On Eastern Border

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Sunday along its border, within its area of responsibility. The smugglers had used balloons guided by primitive devices in an effort to transport narcotics into Jordan.Border Guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to detect the balloons, bring them down, and seize their contents inside Jordanian territory. The confiscated materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.