170 Clashes On Frontline, Enemies Actively Advance In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 7, on Facebook .

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 71 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,308 shellings, including 109 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,125 loitering munitions," the report said.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two command posts and two artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy carried out nine air strikes, dropping a total of 23 guided bombs, and carried out 245 artillery strikes, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Kamianka, and toward Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were six attacks by the invaders yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the Kupiansk area and toward Novoplatonivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Derylove.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 combat clashes took place yesterday. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Bondarne, Viroliubivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Torets sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and toward Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and toward Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy did not carry out any offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russians made one attempt to break through the defense lines of Ukrainian defenders in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector , enemy troops did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to September 7, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to 1,088,150 soldiers, including 970 yesterday.

