Threat From Belarusian Territory Remains Low Intelligence
“As of today, the level of threat associated with the possible use of any grouping from Belarusian territory remains low. We clearly understand the objectives, plans, and issues that will be worked out within the framework of all exercises currently taking place in Belarus. This concerns CSTO exercises and the active phase of the Zapad 2025 drills,” Skibitskyi said.
He noted that one of the main focuses of the exercises is not only the so-called defense of the allied states of Belarus and the Russian Federation, but also the testing of all necessary elements for verifying the newly established headquarters of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts.
At the same time, according to Skibitskyi, these exercises will not be as large-scale as before.
"The Russian Federation does not have powerful reserves or free military units to demonstrate such might as it used to in these exercises. All of them are now engaged in combat operations on our territory," he pointed out.
As reported by Ukrinform, in mid-September, the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 military exercise will take place. More than 13,000 servicemen will participate in the maneuvers.
During the Zapad-2021 maneuvers, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.
