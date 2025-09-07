Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump May Meet Xi Jinping At Upcoming APEC Summit In South Korea

Trump May Meet Xi Jinping At Upcoming APEC Summit In South Korea


2025-09-07 05:08:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea and could hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event in October, Azernews reports citing CNN.

The summit, chaired by the Republic of Korea, is scheduled to take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1. According to the report, discussions are ongoing regarding a potential meeting between Trump and Xi, though no final agreement has been reached.

The White House confirmed to CNN that the president's visit to South Korea is possible, noting that the trip would focus on strengthening cooperation in the economic, trade, defense, and civil energy sectors.

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110027162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search