Trump May Meet Xi Jinping At Upcoming APEC Summit In South Korea

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea and could hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event in October,reports citing CNN.

The summit, chaired by the Republic of Korea, is scheduled to take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1. According to the report, discussions are ongoing regarding a potential meeting between Trump and Xi, though no final agreement has been reached.

The White House confirmed to CNN that the president's visit to South Korea is possible, noting that the trip would focus on strengthening cooperation in the economic, trade, defense, and civil energy sectors.