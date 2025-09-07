From IPL To Investments: How BCCI Became A Rs 20,686 Crore Giant

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sitting on a financial fortune. Over the past five years, the cricket body has boosted its cash and bank balance by a staggering Rs 14,627 crore, taking it to Rs 20,686 crore, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Remarkably, Rs 4,193 crore of this was added in just the last financial year.

General Fund Hits Record High

Even after clearing all dues to state cricket associations, the BCCI's general fund has almost doubled-from Rs 3,906 crore in 2019 to Rs 7,988 crore in 2024. The board shared these figures at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The statement reads:

"Honorary Secretary apprised the members that since 2019, the cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from Rs 6,059 crore which was before disbursing any amount to the state cricket associations to Rs 20,686 crore which is after disbursing all amounts owed to the state cricket associations. Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added Rs 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of Rs 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from Rs 3,906 crore to Rs 7,988 crore which is an increase of Rs 4,082 crore."

Managing Taxes While Growing Strong

The BCCI is not just hoarding money-it's planning responsibly for future obligations. The report highlights:

"The BCCI has provisioned INR 3,150 crore towards income tax obligations for FY 2023-24. While BCCI is on the right track before the courts and tribunals, it has still made provisions towards paying any obligations that may arise towards tax."

Even though gross media rights income fell to Rs 813.14 crore from Rs 2,524.80 crore due to fewer home internationals, investment income more than made up for it, jumping to Rs 986.45 crore from Rs 533.05 crore thanks to higher returns on deposits.

Surplus Growth and Strategic Investments

Thanks to IPL earnings and ICC distributions, the board recorded a surplus of Rs 1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from Rs 1,167.99 crore the previous year. The funds are being strategically allocated:



Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure development

Rs 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund Rs 500 crore for cricket development

State associations were not left behind either-they received Rs 1,990.18 crore last year, with Rs 2,013.97 crore projected for the current year.

AGM to Showcase Finances

All these figures are set to be formally presented at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting on September 28, offering a clear picture of a cricket body that is growing richer while planning carefully for the future.