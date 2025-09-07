“No Regrets”: Nicolas Jackson Opens Up On Chelsea Exit And Maresca After Bayern Munich Move

Nicolas Jackson insists he has no regrets about how his Chelsea chapter came to a close, despite the bittersweet emotions surrounding his Deadline Day switch to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese forward, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023, struggled to fully convince the fans during his two seasons in west London. While flashes of promise were evident, inconsistent finishing and a reputation for rash challenges often overshadowed his contributions. Now embarking on a new adventure in Germany, Jackson admits the move brought mixed feelings.

Speaking to Tuttosport, he explained:

“[There were] very strong emotions, but not for the reasons you might think. I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players. At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans. I experienced so many strong emotions there: we won the Conference League and the Club World Cup."

New Chapter in Germany

Jackson, now on loan at Bayern with a clause for a permanent transfer, stressed that his exit was not driven by tension after Chelsea's summer arrivals Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Instead, he described the decision as a natural step.

“Football is about cycles. Sometimes things don't go as they should, and that's part of the game,” he said.“I respect Coach Maresca, I learned a lot from him, he has his own ideas and style. I just needed something different at this stage of my career. I have no regrets, just gratitude for my time at Chelsea.”

Transfer Drama

The transfer itself nearly collapsed in dramatic fashion. With only two days left in the window, Chelsea attempted to back out following Delap's hamstring injury. A renegotiation was required, and the deal was only finalized in the final hours of Deadline Day. Jackson, however, revealed he never panicked about the situation.

“Honestly, my advisors and I were very confident. I never doubted that I would sign with Bayern, so I took the situation philosophically-I'm in good health, as are my loved ones, and I'm lucky to be a professional footballer. Nothing else matters.”

The 23-year-old is now focused entirely on establishing himself at the Allianz Arena. His competitive debut could come shortly after the international break, with Bayern facing Hamburger SV. If not, his first appearance may arrive in dramatic fashion-against Chelsea themselves in the Champions League.