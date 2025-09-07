PM Modi Sits In Last Row Among BJP Mps During Party Workshop
In a rare gesture, PM Modi joined all BJP parliamentarians as an ordinary member, seated beside other MPs in the last row of the auditorium.
The workshop passed the recent approval of major GST reforms by the GST Council on September 3, marking one of the most significant overhauls of India's indirect tax regime.
The Council's decision reduced the number of tax slabs and slashed rates across a wide range of essential goods and services.
These reforms were in line with the promise made by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where he had assured the middle class of relief under the GST framework.
As per the new structure, only two main slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent -- will remain, while a higher 40 per cent rate will be applied to sin goods.
Officials stated that the revised structure is aimed at increasing disposable income for ordinary citizens, which in turn is expected to stimulate consumption and boost economic growth.
Several essential items, including groceries, footwear, textiles, fertilisers and renewable energy products, will now become cheaper under the revised slabs.
Goods that were earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent have largely been shifted into the two primary categories, thereby easing the financial strain on households.
The government has projected that these reforms will not only provide relief to the middle class but also give fresh momentum to the economy.
