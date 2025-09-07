São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, September 7, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in SP: a classy Sinatra tribute on Paulista, an after-hours institution at D-EDGE, and a rooftop baile-funk/club night downtown. All picks are verified via official venue or ticketing pages, with live links below. Top Picks Gustavo Bing -“Sinatra 1915 Tribute” @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A polished, seated tribute in the city's flagship jazz room-perfect warm-up before the clubs.
-
Time: 19:00 (Sunday)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - buy
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
Phone (box office/WhatsApp): +55 (11) 97428-2548
Entrance: sector pricing shown at Eventim checkout (lowest available lot shown at purchase)
-
Time: 05:00–12:00 (Mon morning, after Sunday night)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Tickets: Blueticket - buy
Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01155-040
Phone: +55 (11) 3665-9500
Entrance: dynamic lots (lowest live price shown at Blueticket checkout)
-
Time: 22:00–05:00
Website: Sympla - event
Address: Viaduto Santa Ifigênia, 66 – Centro Histórico, São Paulo – SP, 01033-050
Phone: not published (venue social: @ephigeniasp )
Entrance: lots shown at Sympla checkout
Verified via Sympla event and RA club page with venue address.Also Notable Blue Note SP - venue info & upcoming tickets
-
Venue page: bluenotesp . Eventim venue
Address/Phone: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar . +55 (11) 97428-2548
-
Venue page: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/programacao-e-ingresso . tickets via Uhuu (official)
Address: Rua Palestra Itália, 500 – 3o Piso (Bourbon Shopping), São Paulo – SP
Phone (SAC): ... (see venue contact page)
