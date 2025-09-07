Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, September 7, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three solid, verified ways to spend tonight in Rio: a Jobim-centered set in Copacabana, an indie rap festival in Cascadura, and a soul-jazz legend at a stunning Cosme Velho venue-plus two more options.
Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, September 7, 2025
Every listing below includes time, address, phone, official site, entrance (with source), and a working ticket link.
Top Picks
Rodrigo de Jesus Trio -“Tom Jobim e Outras Bossas” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: A focused, early Sunday set of Jobim & beyond in Rio's new beachfront Blue Note-classy room, great sound.
Time: 19:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 3799-2500
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show
Entrance: sector/table pricing shown at checkout (Eventim)
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
Supremo RAP Festival @ New Planet Music (Cascadura)
Why we picked it: Independent scene gathering in a revived suburban live room-good lineup, real local energy.
Time: 17:00
Address: Av. Ernani Cardoso, 66 – Cascadura, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 2229-5691
Website: instagram/newplanetmusicbar
Entrance: lots shown at checkout (Sympla)
Tickets: Sympla - event page
Soul Jazz Nights: Mauricio Einhorn Quarteto @ JO&JOE – Largo do Boticário (Cosme Velho)
Why we picked it: A harmonica great in a lush, open venue-great pre-or-post dinner listen in Cosme Velho.
Time: 17:00
Address: Largo do Boticário, 32 – Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 3235-2600
Website: joandjoe/rio
Entrance: R$40 antecipado (Sympla); door tiers per organizer
Tickets: Sympla - event page
Also Notable
Gabriel & Shirley @ Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca)
Time: 17:00 (gates 15:00)
Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Via Parque Shopping, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: (21) 4003-6464 (venue ticket line)
Website/Tickets: Ticketmaster - event
Entrance: dynamic by sector (see Ticketmaster checkout)
Blue Note Rio - Sunday“Bossa” Seating @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Time: 19:00 (Rodrigo de Jesus Trio)
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 3799-2500
Website/Tickets: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show . Eventim - Blue Note Rio
Entrance: sector pricing (Eventim checkout)
Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, September 7, 2025
