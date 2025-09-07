Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, September 7, 2025


2025-09-07 05:00:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three solid, verified ways to spend tonight in Rio: a Jobim-centered set in Copacabana, an indie rap festival in Cascadura, and a soul-jazz legend at a stunning Cosme Velho venue-plus two more options.

Every listing below includes time, address, phone, official site, entrance (with source), and a working ticket link.
Top Picks

Rodrigo de Jesus Trio -“Tom Jobim e Outras Bossas” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: A focused, early Sunday set of Jobim & beyond in Rio's new beachfront Blue Note-classy room, great sound.

  • Time: 19:00
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3799-2500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show
  • Entrance: sector/table pricing shown at checkout (Eventim)
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio



Supremo RAP Festival @ New Planet Music (Cascadura)
Why we picked it: Independent scene gathering in a revived suburban live room-good lineup, real local energy.

  • Time: 17:00
  • Address: Av. Ernani Cardoso, 66 – Cascadura, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 2229-5691
  • Website: instagram/newplanetmusicbar
  • Entrance: lots shown at checkout (Sympla)
  • Tickets: Sympla - event page





Soul Jazz Nights: Mauricio Einhorn Quarteto @ JO&JOE – Largo do Boticário (Cosme Velho)
Why we picked it: A harmonica great in a lush, open venue-great pre-or-post dinner listen in Cosme Velho.

  • Time: 17:00
  • Address: Largo do Boticário, 32 – Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3235-2600
  • Website: joandjoe/rio
  • Entrance: R$40 antecipado (Sympla); door tiers per organizer
  • Tickets: Sympla - event page


Also Notable

Gabriel & Shirley @ Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca)

  • Time: 17:00 (gates 15:00)
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Via Parque Shopping, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: (21) 4003-6464 (venue ticket line)
  • Website/Tickets: Ticketmaster - event
  • Entrance: dynamic by sector (see Ticketmaster checkout)



Blue Note Rio - Sunday“Bossa” Seating @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)

  • Time: 19:00 (Rodrigo de Jesus Trio)
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3799-2500
  • Website/Tickets: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show . Eventim - Blue Note Rio
  • Entrance: sector pricing (Eventim checkout)

