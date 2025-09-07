UK’s Angela Rayner Steps Down as Deputy Premier
(MENAFN) Angela Rayner resigned on Friday from her roles as deputy prime minister and housing secretary due to failing to pay sufficient tax on a flat she acquired in May.
Her departure followed increasing calls for her to leave over the acquisition of a residence in Hove, a coastal town in East Sussex, England.
Rayner also stepped down as deputy leader of the Labour Party after acknowledging that she underpaid tax related to the purchase.
Earlier this week, she referred herself to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser after admitting to paying less stamp duty than required on the £800,000 ($1.07 million) property.
Prior to her resignation, Starmer had voiced his unwavering support for Rayner, stating he was “proud” to work alongside her.
On Wednesday, Rayner told Sky News that she had received incorrect legal guidance, which led to her paying less stamp duty on the new home than was owed.
Laurie Magnus, the prime minister’s standards adviser, determined that Rayner violated the ministerial code.
In his report, Magnus commended her for “full and open cooperation in assisting me with my inquiries,” but noted that she breached the regulations governing the conduct of government officials, according to Sky News.
“It is highly unfortunate, however, that Ms Rayner failed to pay the correct rate of SDLT [stamp duty] on this purchase, particularly given her status and responsibilities as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and as Deputy Prime Minister,” the report added.
