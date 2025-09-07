Mirziyoyev, Trump Agree to Strengthen Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan's leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US President Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation on Friday, concurred on widening their strategic alliance and boosting mutually advantageous cooperation, according to the Uzbek presidential office.
Trump commended Uzbekistan's “irreversible reforms” focused on modernizing the economy and enhancing living conditions, while Mirziyoyev congratulated him on the “impressive results of the domestic and foreign policy” of the US administration.
The two heads of state examined a broad array of sectors, including commercial partnerships, security relations, cultural interactions, and regional collaboration.
They highlighted the growth of trade volumes, which increased by 15% in 2024, and the progression of initiatives in civil aviation, vital minerals, energy, agriculture, digital innovation, finance, technology, and education.
“A series of bilateral meetings and negotiations will be held this month with leading US companies and organizations to establish long-term and sustainable partnerships,” stated the Uzbek presidency.
The dialogue also addressed cooperative actions against terrorism, extremism, and unlawful migration, with both parties noting the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Several US university campuses are already functioning in Tashkent, and Uzbekistan’s national team is set to participate for the first time in the upcoming World Cup hosted by the US next year.
The presidents further shared perspectives on global and regional matters, including reinforcing collaboration within the C5+1 framework that unites Central Asian nations and the US.
