Shark Incident Claims Life of Surfer
(MENAFN) A "large" shark attack has claimed the life of a man along the coast of New South Wales, in eastern Australia, authorities reported on Saturday.
Emergency responders recovered the man’s body along with his surfboard from the ocean near Long Reef Beach, situated in Sydney, the state's capital.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).
The man had sustained severe wounds and was declared dead at the location.
"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have closed the beach and will liaise with experts from the Department of Primary Industries to determine the species of shark involved," stated an official report.
Authorities have also shut down a 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) stretch of coastline until further updates are provided.
Experts are set to analyze two broken parts of the surfboard that were recovered.
Emergency responders recovered the man’s body along with his surfboard from the ocean near Long Reef Beach, situated in Sydney, the state's capital.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).
The man had sustained severe wounds and was declared dead at the location.
"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have closed the beach and will liaise with experts from the Department of Primary Industries to determine the species of shark involved," stated an official report.
Authorities have also shut down a 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) stretch of coastline until further updates are provided.
Experts are set to analyze two broken parts of the surfboard that were recovered.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment