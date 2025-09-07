Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shark Incident Claims Life of Surfer

(MENAFN) A "large" shark attack has claimed the life of a man along the coast of New South Wales, in eastern Australia, authorities reported on Saturday.

Emergency responders recovered the man’s body along with his surfboard from the ocean near Long Reef Beach, situated in Sydney, the state's capital.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

The man had sustained severe wounds and was declared dead at the location.

"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have closed the beach and will liaise with experts from the Department of Primary Industries to determine the species of shark involved," stated an official report.

Authorities have also shut down a 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) stretch of coastline until further updates are provided.

Experts are set to analyze two broken parts of the surfboard that were recovered.

