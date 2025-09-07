Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Chief of Chinese Financial Watchdog Faces Probe

Ex-Chief of Chinese Financial Watchdog Faces Probe


2025-09-07 04:32:34
(MENAFN) The former leader of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Yi Huiman, is currently under investigation for alleged "serious violations" of Communist Party discipline and national legislation.

Yi, aged 61, served as the head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission between January 2019 and February 2024, as reported by a state-controlled news outlet

The inquiry was officially announced online by the Communist Party of China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection along with the National Commission of Supervision.

No additional specifics about the investigation were disclosed.

MENAFN07092025000045017167ID1110027070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search