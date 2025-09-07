Ex-Chief of Chinese Financial Watchdog Faces Probe
(MENAFN) The former leader of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Yi Huiman, is currently under investigation for alleged "serious violations" of Communist Party discipline and national legislation.
Yi, aged 61, served as the head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission between January 2019 and February 2024, as reported by a state-controlled news outlet
The inquiry was officially announced online by the Communist Party of China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection along with the National Commission of Supervision.
No additional specifics about the investigation were disclosed.
