Ultrasound "Helmet" Offers Alternative for Neurological Treatment

2025-09-07 04:31:33
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking ultrasound “helmet” could significantly change how Parkinson’s disease is treated without surgery, according to a recent scientific investigation.

The study, featured in Nature Communications and cited by a news agency on Friday, states that "the newly developed system can reach brain regions 30 times smaller than conventional deep-brain devices."

This apparatus can focus on extremely precise areas of the brain—up to 1,000 times more accurately than standard ultrasound methods—offering a compelling substitute to traditional deep brain stimulation (DBS) used for neurological ailments.

Beyond Parkinson’s, this state-of-the-art invention may also transform the care and therapy of conditions such as Tourette syndrome, persistent pain, clinical depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Deep brain stimulation typically involves a complex and invasive procedure where electrodes are surgically placed in targeted parts of the brain to emit electrical impulses that regulate abnormal neural activity.

However, this newly engineered helmet removes the need for any form of surgical intervention.

During experimental trials, researchers achieved impressive outcomes, with the sound waves accurately reaching the lateral geniculate nucleus, confirming the device’s precision and potential.

