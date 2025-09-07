Pakistan’s Torrential Flooding Relocates Thousands
(MENAFN) More than 100,000 individuals have been moved to more secure zones due to rising floodwaters across the southern region of Sindh in Pakistan, authorities announced on Friday.
Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that to date, 109,320 residents have been shifted to sheltered areas near riverbanks.
"Most people have been evacuated from Katcha areas as precautionary measures," Memon stated in an official communication.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also released alerts about potential flooding in multiple districts as water levels in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers continue to escalate.
"The River Indus at Guddu is expected to reach high to very high flood levels from September 7th to 8th," the PDMA mentioned in a separate update.
Forecasts from the meteorological bureau predict intense rainfall beginning Saturday across the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
To support displaced communities, the Sindh administration has set up emergency relief shelters in safer zones, while emergency response and healthcare units have been dispatched across vulnerable districts to facilitate prompt evacuations and medical support.
Floodwaters are now progressing into Sindh after causing destruction in the northern territories and northeastern areas of Punjab province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
