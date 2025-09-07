Merz Launches Europe’s Most Powerful Supercomputer
(MENAFN) On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz officially opened Jupiter, the fastest supercomputer in Europe, describing it as a "technological breakthrough" and a pivotal achievement in Germany’s ambition to become an "AI nation."
This exascale machine, capable of executing over one quintillion calculations per second—equivalent to the processing power of one million smartphones—was revealed at the Julich Research Center located in northwestern Germany.
Merz emphasized, "As a nation with a long tradition of scientific excellence and industrial strength, we must aspire to play a significant role—indeed, a leading role—in this technological revolution."
He continued, "We've included this commitment in our coalition agreement and distilled it to one simple sentence: We want Germany to become an AI nation."
Costing €500 million ($588 million), this system is ranked as the fourth fastest computer worldwide and marks a significant investment in Europe’s tech infrastructure. Its financing is shared by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (50%), with the German federal government and the North Rhine-Westphalia state each providing 25%.
