Lebanese Government Backs Confidential Military Strategy
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Lebanese administration approved a military initiative aimed at limiting weapons possession exclusively to official state forces, while opting to keep the specifics of the strategy undisclosed.
"The Cabinet listened to the army’s plan to confine weapons, welcomed it, and decided to maintain the confidentiality of its contents and deliberations,” stated Information Minister Paul Marcos during a media briefing.
He noted that military leadership will deliver a progress report to the government on a monthly basis.
The implementation of the plan will begin “in line with the available logistical, financial, and human resources,” he continued.
“Lebanon insists on the need to implement Resolution 1701, and Israel’s continued violations confirm its evasion of its obligations,” he added.
Originally passed in 2006, the resolution mandates a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanese territory, and the stationing of up to 15,000 UNIFIL personnel to assist the Lebanese military.
The minister also mentioned that President Joseph Aoun reiterated his denouncement of Israeli offensives and commended Lebanese foreign policy efforts for securing the extension of the UNIFIL mission, describing it as “a victory for Lebanon.”
Quoting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, he said, “There will be no investments without ensuring conditions of security and safety in the country.”
Prior to this, five Shiite ministers exited the Cabinet meeting in objection to discussions surrounding the military’s proposal to consolidate arms under governmental oversight.
