Russia Plans Revising Finnish Border Defense Strategy
(MENAFN) Russia plans to revise its defense posture along the Finnish frontier in response to Finland's accession to NATO, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced Friday while speaking in Svetogorsk, located in the Leningrad region.
“We will in any case prepare for what has changed – and in our relations too. Because we cannot ignore the fact that Finland is currently a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. This predetermines a change in our military approaches to the arrangement of the border and to the repulsion of possible unfriendly acts,” Medvedev told journalists, as per statements shared on the Russian social networking site VKontakte.
The ex-president of Russia also criticized the Western-led “coalition of the willing,” which gathered in Paris on Thursday to deliberate over continued military aid for Ukraine.
Medvedev called the effort “nonsense,” adding: “This is complete nonsense, heresy. What they are doing is – to put it in English – bulls**t or just sh*t, call it what you like,” he remarked.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who organized the summit, revealed that 26 nations had expressed a willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine if a truce or peace settlement is achieved.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present at the event, which included representatives from a total of 35 countries.
Medvedev went on to dismiss the proposed “security guarantees” for Kyiv, arguing that such measures would ultimately prove meaningless.
