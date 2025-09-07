Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman Explains Staging And Decluttering In Hellonation
The HelloNation article outlines how decluttering allows potential buyers to see a home's true potential. Removing personal items and excess belongings creates a clean and open environment. This step helps visitors picture themselves living in the home, while also signaling that the property has been well maintained. For sellers, this small adjustment can add immediate value during showings.
Staging takes the process further by making a property feel more welcoming and versatile. The HelloNation feature highlights data showing staged homes sell 88 percent faster and for 20 percent more than non-staged homes. Simple steps such as rearranging furniture, using neutral wall colors, and adding subtle décor can make rooms appear larger, brighter, and more appealing. According to Laurie Bouwman, these touches help buyers connect emotionally with the home.
The importance of scent is also noted in the article. Strong odors can be distracting, but light fragrances from candles or fresh flowers can create a calming atmosphere. These details help ensure buyers leave with a positive impression, which can make a difference in competitive markets.
In today's real estate environment, photos often determine whether a buyer schedules a showing. The HelloNation piece underscores how a properly staged and decluttered home photographs better, which leads to greater attention on listing sites. For Laurie Bouwman, this means sellers can capture more interest before buyers even step inside the home.
While the process of preparing a home might feel overwhelming, the HelloNation article explains that the return on investment is clear. Decluttering and staging not only shorten the time a property spends on the market but also increase the likelihood of stronger offers. Homeowners who follow this guidance put themselves in a better position to succeed.
The full article, “Enhancing Home Showings Through Decluttering and Staging” , features insights from real estate expert Laurie Bouwman of Bouwman Realty in Interlochen, Michigan, and provides sellers with a step-by-step look at how small changes can lead to major results.
