England 'Fell Back Into Their Old Ways In Win Over Andorra: Keane
In Group K, England continued their perfect run under Thomas Tuchel, easing past Andorra. An early own goal from Christian Garcia put the Three Lions ahead before Declan Rice sealed the win with a second-half header.
"The manager didn't look too happy at the end. He'll be frustrated again with the second half. We're on about setting high standards, getting good habits. I still think England fell back into their old ways tonight, certainly in the second half. Sidewards, backwards passes.
"We saw their two goals, particularly the second one, just from a cross. They've got to cross it a bit more, don't complicate the game. And I still think they go backwards too many times,” said Keane on ITV.
Despite the criticism, Tuchel remained positive that the team is on the right path.
“I'm very positive about the group that was in camp now and how they presented themselves, how they behaved, how they trained and how we played today.
“I'm absolutely convinced that we are on the right way and on the right path,” said Tuchel in his post-match press conference.
But the German head coach was also critical of performances put in by Arsenal duo Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze and Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.
"We missed the little moments to accelerate the game. Maybe Ebs had not his best day in the No 10 position. He trained so well. In the decision-making, struggled a little bit.
"The last pass from Noni was not clinical enough. Rashford had some good moments but couldn't finish them with a clinical assist,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment