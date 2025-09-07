Kangaroo Kids International Preschool Celebrates Teachers’ Day with Heartfelt Gratitude and Joyful Learning
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, September 5, 2025: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, India’s No. 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, marked Teachers’ Day with heartfelt celebrations across all its centres in India, honoring the educators who form the backbone of its innovative and child first learning environment. The celebrations reflected Kangaroo Kids’ belief that teachers are not just instructors but nurturers who inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence in every child.
This year’s celebrations were thoughtfully curated to combine gratitude with joyful engagement, bringing together children, parents, and teachers in meaningful ways. Activities included a “Thank You Wall,” where parents and students penned personal notes of gratitude to express their appreciation for their teachers. Adding a personal touch, Teacher Appreciation Kits with handmade cards and small tokens of love were gifted to educators, celebrating the bonds they share with their students. Many centres also took the opportunity to share inspiring stories of their teachers, shining a light on the profound impact they have had in shaping young learners’ journeys.
KVS Seshasai, CEO of Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (Kangaroo Kids), said “Teachers are the architects of every child’s future. At Kangaroo Kids, we believe in celebrating their efforts every single day, but Teachers’ Day allows us to truly acknowledge and appreciate the dedication, love, and creativity they bring into our classrooms. They are at the heart of our mission to nurture independent thinkers and lifelong learners.”
For over three decades, Kangaroo Kids International Preschool has been a pioneer in early childhood education, introducing innovative and experiential learning through its iCan Learning System, a globally benchmarked curriculum. The Teachers’ Day celebrations are a reflection of the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to building a strong ecosystem where teachers are empowered and celebrated as facilitators of holistic growth, preparing children to thrive in an ever-changing world.
About Kangaroo Kids
Kangaroos Kids is an Education Brand with over 30 years of experience, and has a presence in 36+ cities & 6 countries. It has pioneered a whole new concept in learning and kick-started a movement that has transformed the face of preschool education in India. With its iCan Learning System, Kangaroo Kids aims to prepare children to not just live but thrive in an extremely disruptive external world by harnessing their inner selves with the right skills and habits.
The Group
Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International) is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group backed by KKR Capital. The group is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning to students in early childhood education and K-12 segments. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools (Nagpur), Heritage International Xperiential School and Heritage Xperiential Learning School. With a Lighthouse Learning is committed to deliver holistic development of its 175,000+ students across institutions., the group works towards delivering a robust foundation for future generations with innovation in pedagogy, use of appropriate technology and focus on child safety. Celebrating 20 years since inception, the group has always stayed ahead of the curve and is a harbinger of change in the educational landscape. With a ‘Child First’ ideology at its core, it has set new standards and raised the bar in many aspects, including enriching pedagogy and building a nurturing learning environment for children, using technology in enhancing learning engagements, creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women or leading the way in enabling safety protocols for its students at the pre-school and schools. With a wealth of ideas and experience and 2 decades of success in Early childhood and K-12 education, Lighthouse now plans to revolutionize learning in the EdTech Space. With a network of over 1,400+ Pre-schools and 51 Schools, Lighthouse Learning empowers 1300+ women entrepreneurs across the nation and employs a workforce of over 15,000.
