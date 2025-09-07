Sunfeast Marie Light’s ‘Missing Wife’ campaign sparks conversation on Equal Partnerships at Home
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 04th September 2025: Launched last year, the Sunfeast Marie Light Strong Team Nameplate Campaign by ITC sparked conversations around equality in households by highlighting how many homes in India display only one partner’s name on their nameplate.
This initiative reflected the brand’s unwavering commitment to championing equality within Indian households. Sunfeast Marie Light has been consistently advocating the need of equal partnerships and in turn creating strong teams at each home.
Taking this a step further this year, Sunfeast Marie Light adopted a creative and an emotionally powerful approach to amplify the message through an intriguing OOH campaign titled ‘Missing Wife’ in Bengaluru. The campaign drew attention on how the absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates almost goes unnoticed, therefore sparking conversations around equality, respect, and shared identity in households.
Teaser Reveal Image (Image of the hoardings)
As part of the campaign, intriguing OOH creatives across Bengaluru left audiences curious with one-liners such as “Nikhil’s wife is missing…” displayed across prominent locations. The creatives were deliberately minimalistic to spark curiosity and get people talking, with multiple names used across bus shelters and hoardings to build intrigue and anticipation for what was to come.
Alongside the OOH campaign, Sunfeast Marie Light has also extended the initiative to 40+ residential societies in partnership with MyGate, India’s leading community management solution provider. The campaign creatives were displayed across prominent communities to encourage residents to reflect on the importance of equality and shared identity.
The full campaign was later revealed, showcasing the stark emotional contrast between the worry of a missing loved one and the often-overlooked absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates.
This initiative reflected the brand’s unwavering commitment to championing equality within Indian households. Sunfeast Marie Light has been consistently advocating the need of equal partnerships and in turn creating strong teams at each home.
Taking this a step further this year, Sunfeast Marie Light adopted a creative and an emotionally powerful approach to amplify the message through an intriguing OOH campaign titled ‘Missing Wife’ in Bengaluru. The campaign drew attention on how the absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates almost goes unnoticed, therefore sparking conversations around equality, respect, and shared identity in households.
Teaser Reveal Image (Image of the hoardings)
As part of the campaign, intriguing OOH creatives across Bengaluru left audiences curious with one-liners such as “Nikhil’s wife is missing…” displayed across prominent locations. The creatives were deliberately minimalistic to spark curiosity and get people talking, with multiple names used across bus shelters and hoardings to build intrigue and anticipation for what was to come.
Alongside the OOH campaign, Sunfeast Marie Light has also extended the initiative to 40+ residential societies in partnership with MyGate, India’s leading community management solution provider. The campaign creatives were displayed across prominent communities to encourage residents to reflect on the importance of equality and shared identity.
The full campaign was later revealed, showcasing the stark emotional contrast between the worry of a missing loved one and the often-overlooked absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment