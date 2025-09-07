Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Government of Meghalaya Signs Landmark MoU with ASEAN One Japan to Boost Global Skilling and Employment Opportunities for Youth


2025-09-07 03:57:24
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, National, September 6, 2025: The Government of Meghalaya, through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asean One Co. Ltd., Japan, in Tokyo on 5th September 2025, an outcome of the Shri Conrad K Sangm’, Hon’ble Chief ’inister’s official visit to Japan in April 2025, during which he articulated a forward-looking vision to create international career pathways for the youth of Meghalaya. Guided by his commitment to equip young people with globally relevant skills and to enhance the State’s engagement with advanced economies, the Chief Minister initiated discussions that have now culminated in this agreement.

The partnership focuses on building pathways in healthcare, caregiving, hospitality, IT, and other sectors aligned with Jap’n’s workforce needs, while also providing Japanese language and cultural integration training. It will support the training and overseas placement of Megha’aya’s youth, starting with 500 candidates in the first year and scaling up to 5,000 over the next five years.

Speaking at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Shri Shakliar Warjr’, Hon’ble Minister in charge of Labour, Employment & Skill Development, Government of Meghalaya,
Asean One Japan, led by its Chairman and CEO Mr. Toshiaki Nishikawa, has been actively engaged in building workforce mobility solutions between India and Japan. Recently, Mr. Nishikawa also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the – 15th India–Japan Annual Summit held –n Tokyo on 29–30 August 2025, underscoring the alignment of this initiat’ve with the Hon’’le Prime Minister’s vision of making India a Global Skill Hub.

This milestone agreement reflects a shared commitment by the Government of Meghalaya and Asean One Japan to create structured, sustainable steps for global employment, empowering youth and–strengthening India–Japan cooperation in the field of skill development and mobility.

MENAFN07092025007072015201ID1110026884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search