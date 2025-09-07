Hatsun Agro Product Limited Welcomes GST Reform for Dairy Sector, Calls it Transformative and Innovative
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, September 5, 2025: Hatsun Agro Product Limited has welcomed the GST reforms for the dairy sector, stating that the move will benefit farmers, consumers, and the organized dairy industry. The company noted that lower GST rates across key dairy categories will improve affordability, ensure fair competition, and strengthen rural incomes.
This reform will directly benefit nearly 20 percent of the world’s population, since every Indian is connected to milk as a producer, a consumer or a stakeholder in the rural economy.
Expressing gratitude, the company thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Finance minister and the GST Council for this forward-looking decision that considers the needs of more than 80 million milk producers and 1.45 billion consumers in the country.
"This is an unprecedented and visionary reform. For the dairy industry, the reduction of GST across key categories including milk products and ice cream is truly a blessing. We anticipated good rains but what we received is a cloud buster for the sector and the economy," said Shri R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
He further added: "This tremendous initiative will further India’s progress from being an importer of dairy and value-added foods to becoming a global exporter. It strengthens farmers, empowers consumers with affordable nutrition and reinforces the formal and transparent supply chain. Hatsun Agro Product Limited reaffirms its commitment to carry this vision forward by serving India with safe, trusted and high-quality dairy products."
Key Benefits as highlighted by Hatsun Agro Product Limited:
• For Consumers: Lower taxes put more money back in consumer hands while making packaged dairy products more affordable and accessible.
• For Farmers: Better prices for milk will benefit crores of farmers and will strengthen the rural economy in a significant way.
• For the Industry: The uniform GST slab across branded and unbranded products ensures a level playing field and encourages formalization. It also helps reduce adulteration, market manipulation and ensures quality products reach consumers.
• For the Economy: By spurring demand and expanding the organized sector, this reform will enhance food security, generate rural prosperity and strengthen India’s global competitiveness in dairy exports.
• The reform is driving meaningful reductions across major categories and is expected to deliver significant benefits to the industry. Importantly, government revenues will remain unaffected, as stronger demand and a growing preference for packaged products in the organized sector are anticipated to balance collections and generate long-term value.
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is one of India’s leading private-sector dairy companies, committed to delivering fresh and high-quality dairy products. Procuring milk directly from over 4,00,000 carefully selected farmers, the company adheres to ISO 22000-certified quality standards to ensure hygiene and product integrity. Hatsun Agro’s brand portfolio includes Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Aniva, Hanobar Chocolates, Havia, Santosa, and Imiyo Juice. With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar, ensuring greater accessibility to its products. The company recently acquired Milky Moo, further strengthening its leadership in the dairy industry.
