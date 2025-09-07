SPE Offshore Europe 2025: HIMA Group presents enhanced solutions portfolio for the offshore industry
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 3 September 2025
HIMA Group, the global safety automation expert, is setting new benchmarks for functional safety in the offshore industry. At SPE Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, HIMA will present its expanded solutions portfolio for the first time.
The energy sector is evolving rapidly – from oil and gas to offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon storage. Wherever the journey leads, HIMA delivers solutions that ensure safety, security, and efficiency across the entire energy mix. With Sella Controls and Origo Solutions, both part of the HIMA Group, operators and contractors in the European Offshore industry benefit from unique synergies and a broadened portfolio that covers the safety automation related value chain.
Jörg de la Motte, CEO of the HIMA Group, says: "We are delighted to present our enhanced solutions portfolio for the first time. The integration of Sella Controls and Origo Solutions proves the power of combined expertise and delivers added value to our offshore customers in the UK, in Norway, and in Continental Europe.”
HIMA pursues a clear digitalization strategy under the motto #safetygoesdigital, providing an in-depth insight into the latest technologies and innovations that are shaping the future of safety automation.
At the heart of HIMA’s offering is its independent open safety platform, including safety systems certified by TÜV, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas and DNV. The platform combines hardware and software on a single technology platform and offers a uniform security concept. This results in solutions that ensure functional safety and OT security, compliance with standards, process efficiency and plant availability.
Chris Parr, CTO of Sella Controls, underlines: "We are glad that we can offer our customers an extended portfolio thanks to being part of the HIMA Group. The synergies between our solutions and HIMA’s expertise open up exciting new opportunities for offshore projects."
Highlights at the HIMA booth include:
SCADA+: Developed by Origo Solutions, this flexible and scalable platform supports control and visualization for wind, hydrogen, and oil & gas plants, now enriched through HIMA integration.
SLD Cockpits: Innovative dashboards for Safety Lifecycle Digitalization (SLD), ensuring compliance and efficiency. Operating data are automatically monitored and identifying potential for optimising productivity and safety – a holistic approach covering everything from engineering and operation to management of change.
HIPPS: High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems with Planar 4 technology for critical offshore applications.
HIMA TMC: A one-stop solution for turbomachinery control with SIL3 compliance, including new load-sharing capabilities.
FLOWorX® Pipeline Management & Control: A comprehensive leak detection and pipeline management system, offering real-time monitoring, high sensitivity, and seamless integration into existing infrastructure, also suitable for hydrogen pipelines.
SafeHMI with inherent safety features: Supporting the next level of safe plant operations and digitalized management of change.
Proven expertise, stronger together
HIMA, Sella Controls, and Origo Solutions have already collaborated on major offshore projects. The strengthened group now delivers unmatched consulting, engineering, and project execution expertise for both conventional and renewable offshore applications.
Bjørn-Tore Lenes, CEO of Origo Solutions, says: "SCADA+ has already proven itself in wind farms. We are delighted to further develop our SCADA+ solution together with experts from HIMA for further applications in the offshore sector."
