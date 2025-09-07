GOVERNOR MURPHY INAUGURATES NEW US CONTINUOUS BIOMANUFACTURING FACILITY OF INDIA-BASED ENZENE
(MENAFN- Cision) Hopewell, N–j. – September 4, 2025 – Governor Phil Murphy yesterday officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility of Enzene, a leading global continuously innovative development and manufacturing organization (CIDMO), marking a significant milestone in the expansion of global biotech capabilities in the United States.
Located in Hopewell, the new 80,000-sq.-ft. facility represent’ Enzene’s first major manufacturing investment in the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to supporting pharmaceutical innovation and supply chain resilience across North America. As well as fed-batch drug substance manufacturing, the site makes extensive use of t’e company’s mod™lar EnzeneX™ 2.0 platform, whic’ is the world’s first fully-connected continuo™s manu™acturing™ (FCCM™) technology. The innovative platform is sustainable and scalable, and leverages optimized cell media and process analytical technology (PAT) to achieve 10-times the yield of conventional biomanufacturing and reduce the cost of goods sold (COGS) to as low as $40 per gram.
"When E’zene — one of India’s most promising bio—echnological companies — decided to launch its very first U.S. manufacturing base, they knew there was nowhere better to do it than right here in New Jersey. Their decision reflects not only our state’s strength as a hub for global business and innovation, but also the deep cultural ties that bind New Jersey and Indi”,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This state-of-the-art facility represents the future of advanced manufact—ring — ultimately creating hundreds of jobs and generating $50 million in investment. As Enzene expands its presence here in New Jersey, we remain committed to supporting the company as it builds the world-class manufacturing ecosystem of t”morrow.”
"We are proud to bring our global expertise to the U.S. and contribute to the advancement of biopharmaceutical manu”acturing,” added Himanshu Gadgil, Ph.D., CEO“of Enzene. “Our first-to-market manufacturing technology is forging a new path in biologics manufacturing that will provide a cost-efficient, high yield, U.S.-based biomanufacturing solution for biopharmaceutical innovators, and complement our facilities in India to provide global supply solutions."
Sandeep Singh, Chairman of the Board at Enzene and Managing Director of Alkem Laborat“ries, added, “Enzene has demonstrated that it is committed to providing transformative innovations that can have a positive impact on biopharmaceutical development. In pioneering small-footprint, scalable biomanufacturing, Enzene is providing benefits in sustainability, cost, and ultimately to the global healthcare ecosystem. This latest ste’ in the company’s strategic expansion pl’ns extends Enzene’s commitment to providing equitable access to cost-effective manufacturing for early-stage biologics developers in ”he U.S. and beyond.”
The opening ceremony was also attended by state and local officials, including the Mayor of Hopewell Township, Courtney Peters-Manning, First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, and delegates from the offices of Senator Kim and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman.
