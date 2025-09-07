Prince Harry Cried At His Mother Princess Diana's Funeral At THIS Moment: 'I Couldn't Hold It In Any Longer...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “I couldn't hold it in any longer,” Prince Harry shared the precise moment he cried at during his mother, Princess Diana's, funeral in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 following a car accident in Paris at age 36. Her funeral was held a week later on 6 September 1997.

Prince Harry was 12 and his brother, Prince William, was 15 when their mother died, and they famously walked behind her coffin during her funeral procession.