Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prince Harry Cried At His Mother Princess Diana's Funeral At THIS Moment: 'I Couldn't Hold It In Any Longer...'

Prince Harry Cried At His Mother Princess Diana's Funeral At THIS Moment: 'I Couldn't Hold It In Any Longer...'


2025-09-07 03:10:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) “I couldn't hold it in any longer,” Prince Harry shared the precise moment he cried at during his mother, Princess Diana's, funeral in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 following a car accident in Paris at age 36. Her funeral was held a week later on 6 September 1997.

Prince Harry was 12 and his brother, Prince William, was 15 when their mother died, and they famously walked behind her coffin during her funeral procession.

MENAFN07092025007365015876ID1110026807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search