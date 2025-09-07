Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Face Poland In European Cup 3X3 Basketball Quarterfinals

2025-09-07 03:07:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team will continue its campaign at the European Cup in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a quarterfinal clash against Poland today, Azernews reports.

The match is scheduled to begin at 14:25 Baku time.

Earlier in the tournament, the Azerbaijani national team showcased a strong performance in the group stage, defeating France with a score of 21:16 and overcoming Ukraine 21:14 to secure its place in the knockout round.

