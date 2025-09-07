Massive Drone Attack: Number Of Victims In Kyiv Rises To 15, Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, two people are known to have died and 13 have been injured as a result of the attack. People continue to seek medical attention,” he said.

A little later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified the information:“Unfortunately, the number of people affected by the night attack is growing. Currently, 15 people are known to have been injured. They are receiving medical assistance.”

As reported, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the capital, debris fell, causing fires to break out. Earlier, two people were reported dead and 11 injured

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions.