Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Massive Drone Attack: Number Of Victims In Kyiv Rises To 15, Two Dead

Massive Drone Attack: Number Of Victims In Kyiv Rises To 15, Two Dead


2025-09-07 03:06:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, two people are known to have died and 13 have been injured as a result of the attack. People continue to seek medical attention,” he said.

A little later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified the information:“Unfortunately, the number of people affected by the night attack is growing. Currently, 15 people are known to have been injured. They are receiving medical assistance.”

As reported, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the capital, debris fell, causing fires to break out. Earlier, two people were reported dead and 11 injured

Read also: Woman killed in Zaporizhzhia by enemy drone strike

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions.

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110026766

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search