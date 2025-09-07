Massive Drone Attack: Number Of Victims In Kyiv Rises To 15, Two Dead
“Currently, two people are known to have died and 13 have been injured as a result of the attack. People continue to seek medical attention,” he said.
A little later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified the information:“Unfortunately, the number of people affected by the night attack is growing. Currently, 15 people are known to have been injured. They are receiving medical assistance.”
As reported, during a massive attack by Russian drones in the capital, debris fell, causing fires to break out. Earlier, two people were reported dead and 11 injuredRead also: Woman killed in Zaporizhzhia by enemy drone strike
On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment