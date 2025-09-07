Air Defense Neutralizes 747 Russian Drones And Four Iskander-K Missiles
Starting from 17:00 on Saturday, September 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles.
In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 818 aerial targets:
-
805 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiiske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea);
9 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region;
4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Sunday, September 7, the air defense shot down/neutralized 751 aerial targets:
-
747 Shahed-type UAVs and drone simulators of various types;
4 Iskander-K missiles.
There were 9 missiles and 56 drone strikes at 37 locations, and the fall of downed targets (fragments) at eight locations.
The attack continues, with several more enemy UAVs still in the airspace.Read also: Finland deports 104 Russians who sought political asylum
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, 18 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the Russian air attack on September 7.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
