Municipalities Intensify Campaigns To Combat Insects

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to promoting public health and curbing the spread of insects, municipalities have continued intensive insect control campaigns aimed at ensuring a safe, clean, and healthy environment.

These efforts reflect the country's dedication to enhancing quality of life and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Between August 15 and 28, 2025, the Ministry of Municipality reported a total of 4,022 service requests for insect control across the country. The largest number of requests came from Al Rayyan Municipality (1,122), followed by Doha Municipality (869), Al Dhaayen Municipality (735), Al Wakra Municipality (404), Umm Salal Municipality (564), Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality (166), Al Shamal Municipality (85), and Al Sheehaniya Municipality (77). The figures were released by the Ministry of Municipality on X platform.

The Ministry highlighted its rapid response to public requests, emphasising the efficiency of its communication channels. Out of the total requests, 2,632 were submitted through the Oun mobile application, 1,313 through the Unified Call Centre, and 77 via the Ministry's official website. This multi-channel system ensures that citizens and residents receive swift and effective responses to their needs.

As part of its sustained efforts, the Ministry confirmed the implementation of continuous spraying campaigns across municipalities. These preventive spraying operations are carried out alongside ongoing awareness initiatives aimed at educating the public about reducing insect proliferation. The campaigns also highlight the availability of the insect and rodent control request service through the Oun application, encouraging greater community participation and engagement.

By combining preventive spraying operations with public awareness campaigns, municipalities aim to minimise health risks, promote sustainable urban living, and strengthen community cooperation in maintaining environmental safety.

The Ministry of Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to continue these operations regularly, ensuring that public health remains a top priority in alignment with Qatar's national development objectives.