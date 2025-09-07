Ehsan Resumes Day Club Activities With Start Of Academic Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), a member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has resumed the activities of its day clubs in line with the beginning of the new academic year.

The initiative continues the center's mission to provide specialized programmes and services that empower senior citizens, enhance their quality of life, and strengthen their active participation in society.

Currently, Ehsan operates three women's clubs in Ezghawa, Al Wakra, and Al Shamal, along with one men's club. The center is also preparing to open a new Men's Majlis in Katara, which will add to the variety of community programmes on offer.

These clubs have become vibrant spaces that combine entertainment, empowerment, and social interaction, offering members opportunities to engage in diverse activities that foster independence and deepen their connections with the community.

During the last season alone, Ehsan organized around 477 activities. These included 104 workshops showcasing seniors' artistic and handicraft skills, 197 awareness lectures on social, health, family, and psychological topics, and 163 empowerment courses covering areas such as Quran recitation, e-learning, and physical fitness.

In addition, 13 external trips and visits provided participants with enriching social and cultural experiences, reinforcing their engagement with the wider society.

Partnerships have played a key role in sustaining these programs. Collaborations with entities such as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Museums, Primary Health Care Corporation, Mada Center, Doha University for Science and Technology, and other educational and cultural institutions have ensured the diversity, quality, and continuity of activities.

Commenting on the resumption of the clubs, Sheikha Ahmed Al-Huraib, Acting Director of the Awareness and Community Engagement Department at Ehsan, said:“The reopening of our clubs with the start of the academic year marks a new phase to build on past achievements. The coming period will see more innovative initiatives tailored to the needs of the elderly, supporting their sustainable integration into society. Ehsan's clubs have become true platforms for empowerment and development, focusing on enabling seniors to maintain independence in their daily lives, safeguard their mental and physical well-being, and contribute to society through their experience and knowledge.”

Membership in the clubs is open to citizens and residents aged 60 and above with valid residency permits.