Mol Holds Workshop For Workers On Protection From Biological Hazards

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department, in cooperation with Amwaj Company and with the participation of the Qatar Red Crescent, yesterday organised an on-site awareness workshop for the company's workers to raise their awareness of biological hazards and how to prevent them, and to familiarise them with occupational safety and health requirements and guidelines, particularly in sensitive work environments that require strict adherence to health standards.

The workshop was held within the framework of the Ministry of Labour's ongoing efforts, together with partners in the public and private sectors, to protect workers at various sites across the country, strengthen safe working environments, and promote compliance with occupational safety procedures by providing a healthy workplace free of infection risks or disease vectors, while emphasising employers' responsibility to implement approved preventive measures to ensure worker protection.

The workshop aimed to introduce workers to biological hazards, which include exposure to pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites that can be transmitted via food, contaminated surfaces, or direct contact during preparation and service especially in hospitality facilities operating in enclosed environments.

The session also highlighted illnesses that may result from these hazards, such as food poisoning, respiratory infections, skin diseases, and others.

Specialists from the Ministry's Occupational Safety and Health Department and the Qatar Red Crescent provided a detailed explanation of prevention methods, including frequent handwashing, personal hygiene, use of appropriate personal protective equipment (such as gloves, masks and head coverings), adherence to food safety procedures, sanitisation of tools, and implementation of biological risk management systems in the workplace.