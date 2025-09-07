South Korea Regrets U.S. ICE Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant
(MENAFN) South Korea has voiced sharp "concern and regret" following a major U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation that detained more than 300 of its nationals at a Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery facility in Georgia, according to media.
The large-scale raid, which occurred Thursday, led to the detention of over 300 South Koreans out of approximately 450 individuals taken into custody at the site.
South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong emphasized the gravity of the incident, stating: "The economic activities of our companies investing in the US and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated." He added: "We conveyed our concern and regret through the US Embassy in Seoul today."
U.S. authorities said the enforcement action was tied to a broader investigation targeting undocumented foreign nationals and violations of federal law. Detainees may face charges for illegal presence in the United States.
An ICE spokesperson, quoted by media, confirmed that the raid was linked to an inquiry into "unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes."
A South Korean foreign ministry official, speaking anonymously, disclosed that Washington did not provide prior notice of the operation. The lack of communication has fueled diplomatic tensions.
In response, Seoul has mobilized diplomatic resources, dispatching personnel from its embassies in Washington and Atlanta to the scene. An on-site task force has also been established to manage the situation, according to the ministry.
The detained individuals reportedly entered the U.S. using B1 business visas or under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), both intended for short-term stays.
South Korea, a key player in global automotive and tech manufacturing, operates multiple industrial facilities across the U.S. Just two months ago, the country finalized a trade agreement securing a 15% tariff rate and pledged $350 billion in investments.
The ICE agency’s enforcement tactics have drawn increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly since the Trump administration’s intensified focus on immigration control.
