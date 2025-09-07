U.S. Authorities Arrest 475 People in Massive Georgia Hyundai Plant Raid
(MENAFN) U.S. immigration officials detained 475 individuals during a sweeping raid at a Hyundai electric vehicle facility under construction in Ellabell, Georgia, authorities confirmed Friday. The operation targeted what investigators described as a complex web of subcontractors suspected of hiring unauthorized workers, the Department of Homeland Security said.
The arrests—many involving individuals from South Korea—followed a “multi-month investigation” into labor practices at the Hyundai Metaplant site, according to Steven Schrank, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for Georgia.
“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation,” Schrank stated during a press conference.
Agents executed a federal search warrant at the facility on Thursday, gathering new evidence amid a broader probe into labor exploitation and visa fraud. So far, no criminal charges have been filed.
Schrank noted that the investigation revealed a “network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors” responsible for the hiring of those detained. “It was not just the parent company, but also subcontractors, and we're unveiling that whole network,” he said.
Federal agencies including HSI, the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marshals Service coordinated in the large-scale enforcement action.
The Hyundai Metaplant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, had been hailed as a transformative economic initiative for Georgia. In 2023, Governor Brian Kemp described it as the “largest economic development project in Georgia history.” The $5.5 billion facility, intended to begin full operations in 2026, is currently still under construction. It's unclear whether the raid will impact the project’s timeline.
In a statement issued Friday, Hyundai said it is “closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances.”
“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” the company added. “We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate.”
Schrank emphasized the broader implications of the raid: “Those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy and violate federal laws will be held accountable.”
