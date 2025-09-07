Mild Weather Returns To Most Regions As Temps Ease Slightly
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing a return to seasonally normal conditions across most parts of the Kingdom. The weather will feel comfortably mild in many areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience summer heat.
Scattered low clouds may appear, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming brisk.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this relatively stable weather pattern is set to persist through Wednesday, with moderate temperatures prevailing in much of the country. The the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot, and winds from the northwest will pick up at times.
Today, high and low temperatures are expected as follows:
East Amman: 31C / 18C
West Amman: 29C / 16C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 15C
Sharah Mountains: 26C / 14C
Desert Areas: 34C / 19C
Plains: 31C / 18C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 20C
Southern Jordan Valley: 40C / 26C
Dead Sea and Aqaba: 39C / 25C
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing a return to seasonally normal conditions across most parts of the Kingdom. The weather will feel comfortably mild in many areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience summer heat.
Scattered low clouds may appear, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming brisk.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this relatively stable weather pattern is set to persist through Wednesday, with moderate temperatures prevailing in much of the country. The the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot, and winds from the northwest will pick up at times.
Today, high and low temperatures are expected as follows:
East Amman: 31C / 18C
West Amman: 29C / 16C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 15C
Sharah Mountains: 26C / 14C
Desert Areas: 34C / 19C
Plains: 31C / 18C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 20C
Southern Jordan Valley: 40C / 26C
Dead Sea and Aqaba: 39C / 25C
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment