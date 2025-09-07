Mild Weather Returns To Most Regions As Temps Ease Slightly

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing a return to seasonally normal conditions across most parts of the Kingdom. The weather will feel comfortably mild in many areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience summer heat.Scattered low clouds may appear, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming brisk.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this relatively stable weather pattern is set to persist through Wednesday, with moderate temperatures prevailing in much of the country. The the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot, and winds from the northwest will pick up at times.Today, high and low temperatures are expected as follows:East Amman: 31C / 18CWest Amman: 29C / 16CNorthern Highlands: 27C / 15CSharah Mountains: 26C / 14CDesert Areas: 34C / 19CPlains: 31C / 18CNorthern Jordan Valley: 38C / 20CSouthern Jordan Valley: 40C / 26CDead Sea and Aqaba: 39C / 25C