Mild Weather Returns To Most Regions As Temps Ease Slightly


2025-09-07 02:05:29
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing a return to seasonally normal conditions across most parts of the Kingdom. The weather will feel comfortably mild in many areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience summer heat.
Scattered low clouds may appear, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming brisk.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this relatively stable weather pattern is set to persist through Wednesday, with moderate temperatures prevailing in much of the country. The the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot, and winds from the northwest will pick up at times.
Today, high and low temperatures are expected as follows:
East Amman: 31C / 18C
West Amman: 29C / 16C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 15C
Sharah Mountains: 26C / 14C
Desert Areas: 34C / 19C
Plains: 31C / 18C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 20C
Southern Jordan Valley: 40C / 26C
Dead Sea and Aqaba: 39C / 25C

