MMU Expresses Concern Over Hazratbal Shrine Plaque

Srinagar- Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest conglomerate of religious organisations in J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the recent developments at the revered Hazratbal Shrine, where a plaque bearing the Ashoka Chakra has been installed in connection with refurbishment works.

Hazratbal is not merely a structure; it is the spiritual heart of the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion. Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it.

Islam is explicit in its teachings: no plaques, emblems, figures, or symbols are permitted in mosques or shrines. This principle has been honored across our land for generations. Even when the Hazratbal Shrine was rebuilt in the past, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of Shari'ah and tradition. To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent.

The MMU reminds the Waqf Board that such acts are inconsistent with the responsibility entrusted to it under Muslim law and custom. Shrines must remain places of purity, prayer, and humility-not spaces for symbols or displays.

At the same time, MMU believes that the reaction of the people to this issue reflects their sincere religious concern. Filing FIRs against worshippers who protested from the depth of their faith is unjustified and unwarranted. Matters of religion must be resolved with understanding and dialogue, not with harsh punitive measures.

The MMU therefore calls for the immediate removal of the plaque from Hazratbal and urges the Waqf Board and authorities to consult religious scholars before undertaking any future works at sacred sites.

