MMU Expresses Concern Over Hazratbal Shrine Plaque
Srinagar- Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest conglomerate of religious organisations in J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the recent developments at the revered Hazratbal Shrine, where a plaque bearing the Ashoka Chakra has been installed in connection with refurbishment works.
Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir includes Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Mufti Azam's Muslim personal law board, Darul Uloom Rahimiyah ,Anjuman Shariee Shian, Jamiate Ahle Hadith, Karwan-e-Islami,Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Anjuman Himayat
Hazratbal is not merely a structure; it is the spiritual heart of the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion. Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it.
Islam is explicit in its teachings: no plaques, emblems, figures, or symbols are permitted in mosques or shrines. This principle has been honored across our land for generations. Even when the Hazratbal Shrine was rebuilt in the past, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of Shari'ah and tradition. To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent.
The MMU reminds the Waqf Board that such acts are inconsistent with the responsibility entrusted to it under Muslim law and custom. Shrines must remain places of purity, prayer, and humility-not spaces for symbols or displays.
At the same time, MMU believes that the reaction of the people to this issue reflects their sincere religious concern. Filing FIRs against worshippers who protested from the depth of their faith is unjustified and unwarranted. Matters of religion must be resolved with understanding and dialogue, not with harsh punitive measures.
The MMU therefore calls for the immediate removal of the plaque from Hazratbal and urges the Waqf Board and authorities to consult religious scholars before undertaking any future works at sacred sites.
Islam, Jamia Sabeel
Huda Bemina Srinagar, Anjuman Tabligh
Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulama-e-Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat
Islam, Anjuman Mazhar
Haq, Jamiat
Aima wal Ulama, Anjuman Aima wa Mashayekh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rashidiya, Ahlul Bait Foundation, Madrasa Kanz
Uloom, Idara Gousia Saraibala, Kahkah-i- Hyderia Aishmuqam,Pirwan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khiram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tauheed Ahle Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem
Makatib, Muhammadi Yateem Trust, Anjuman Anwar
Islam, Karwan Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, Darul Uloom Syed
Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulama wa Aima Masajid, Madrasa Zia
uloom poonch, Falah-e-Darain Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ashraf
Uloom Hyderpora, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Batamaloo, Darul Uloom Furqaniya Nowshera, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Khanyar, Jamiat
Ulama, Siraj
Uloom, Idara Wahdat
Makatib, Darul Uloom Imdadiya Natipora, Darul Uloom Jamia-tur-Rashad Awantipora, Khanqah Muradiya Jamia Masjid Kreeri, Darul Uloom Saut
Quran Gulshanabad, Awami Rahat Center, Imamia Federation Kashmir, Alnoor Trust Bemina., Shaheen Syndicate social Trust , Jamiat Ulema Wa Aima Masajid Jammu and Kashmir, Daraul Uloom Syed ul Mursaleen Kulgam and other contemporary religious, milli social, and educational institutions.
